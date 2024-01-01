Stones: New attitude towards set-pieces produced Man City winner

Manchester City matchwinner John Stones says victory at Wolves was deserved.

Stones produced a 95th minute winner for City after teammate Josko Gvardiol had canceled out Jorge Larsen's opener for Wolves.

"We have been trying super hard to improve our set pieces and make the most of them," said Stones. "Today was a new focus and attitude towards them.

"Hopefully this is the start of many more. It is a vital part of the game at both ends of the pitch and really pleasing for me personally to get the winner after such a difficult game.

"I thought it had been chalked off. I tried to speak to the ref but he had a lot of people around him. For me it is the right call. Obviously I am going to be biased but I think it should stand."