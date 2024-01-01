O'Hara slams Arsenal defender White: I don't respect him!

Former Tottenham star turned pundit Jamie O'Hara has slammed Ben White this week.

The Arsenal defender is said to have refused another callup to the England team.

Interim boss Lee Carsley confirmed that White still did not want to be considered for selection, having fallen out with previous boss Gareth Southgate.

O’Hara stated on talkSPORT: “I respect his decision, because he's entitled to (make his own decision), he can do what he wants.

"But I don't respect him. How can you not want to play for your country?

“How can you not want to respect your nation? Represent the country. It's the highest pinnacle in your career.

“How can you not? If you love the game and you love football, everything about it is: ‘Can I play for England?'”