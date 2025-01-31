Nypan to stay at Rosenborg as summer deal with Arsenal likely

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Norwegian wonderkid Sverre Nypan is expected to remain at Rosenborg until the summer, with Arsenal leading the race to sign him. 

The 18-year-old has attracted significant interest from clubs like Arsenal, Aston Villa, and Girona during the winter. 

However, Nypan prefers to stay at Rosenborg until the summer before deciding on his future, per The Mirror. 

Unless Rosenborg receive an extraordinary last-minute offer, they are prepared to wait until the summer. 

Arsenal are very keen on securing Nypan and remain optimistic about his potential move to the Emirates. 

The presence of Norway captain Martin Odegaard as Arsenal's skipper adds to their appeal.

