Arsenal block immediate Celtic move for Tierney

Arsenal have ruled out Kieran Tierney leaving for Celtic over the coming days.

The Scotland left-back, off contract in June, has agreed Bosman terms and committed to a pre-contract with the Hoops.

However, a request to allow Tierney to join Celtic immediately has been ruled out by the Gunners.

The Telegraph says Arsenal have informed Celtic management and Tierney's camp that he is a required player for the remainder of the season.

Tierney has managed just five appearances for Arsenal so far this season.