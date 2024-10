Liverpool’s young talent Trey Nyoni has signed his first professional contract this week.

The 17-year-old moved to the Premier League giants from Leicester City in September 2023.

He has enjoyed a productive year as part of their academy teams, earning this new deal.

The England U18 international started out in the U18s but then moved to the U21s as well.

He was even a part of new manager Arne Slot’s first team squad on the club’s pre-season tour of the United States.