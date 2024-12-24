Nygaard: Arsenal chance came thanks to Dad

Lucas Martin Nygaard admits he owes his move to Arsenal to his father.

A free agent after deciding to leave FC Nordsjaelland, the Danish goalkeeper admits he had nothing concrete lined up last summer.

He recalled in the Arsenal match programme: "When I left FC Nordsjaelland at 17, I began looking for a new team. My first trial was with PSG, and then I had a trial with Arsenal. I’m not entirely sure how it came about; my dad simply told me while I was with the national team that Arsenal were coming to watch one of my games. They must have been impressed as they invited me for a trial, and things progressed from there.

"I quickly fell in love with Arsenal during my trial, which lasted around two weeks. The set-up, the coaches, and my teammates were all incredibly welcoming. Over the next six weeks I travelled back and forth, and on my 18th birthday I was offered a contract to sign that summer. It was an unforgettable moment – I was buzzing! Arsenal is such a massive club, and it’s an opportunity not many 18 year olds get.

"When I joined I immediately travelled with the first team on their USA tour, which was a phenomenal experience. It was my first time in a first-team environment, and I gained invaluable insight into how professionals operate. Training with players like Martin Odegaard and the rest of the squad was unreal.

"David Raya is world class – everything he does is detailed and professional, and he’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Neto has also been brilliant with me. Training alongside them has helped me improve my game every time I step onto the pitch."