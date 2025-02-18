Arteta remains optimistic that Saka and Martinelli will return before the Fulham clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is optimistic that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli will return after the next international break.

The Arsenal duo could even be fit for the trip to Fulham on April 1, providing a crucial boost for the run-in.

Advertisement Advertisement

Both wingers are set to miss the next six games but are expected to increase their training workload during that period, per The Mail.

Martinelli, sidelined with a hamstring injury since the Carabao Cup semi-final defeat at Newcastle, has been making steady progress.

Meanwhile, Saka, who underwent hamstring surgery in December, has been stepping up his recovery and was recently pictured training in the gym.

The initial expectation was for Saka to return to full training by the end of February and be available for selection in March.