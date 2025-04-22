Nwaneri: These two Arsenal teammates so important for Myles and I

Ethan Nwaneri says Arsenal's senior players deserve credit for the way he and fellow teen Myles Lewis-Skelly have performed this season.

The pair have been superb for the Champions League semifinalists this term.

And Nwaneri said, "That's testament to the way that the players treat us. They treat us like we're men, ever since we first came in. They've treated us well, like we're part of the team, so that's just how we feel now.

"Declan (Rice) and Bukayo (Saka) are very close to us. They help us out, they keep us grounded, they lift us up when we need it as well. They've been brilliant.

"It's just personal stuff and how they dealt with it when they were first coming up, and how they dealt with the pressure, and maybe when they didn't play well, or when they did do well, and just managing that.

"I wouldn't say nervous (joining the first team), but there was a different pressure that I was feeling. I saw that was a good thing, that it shows that I care. I was fine with all that sort of stuff."