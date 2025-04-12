Arteta admits Arsenal MUST secure Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly to new deals

Arteta admits Arsenal MUST to secure Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly to new deals

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admits they must prioritise new deals for Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

The young pair are in talks with Arsenal about new contracts.

And Arteta admits he wants to see the pair tied down as soon as they can.

The manager said on Friday: “For sure.

“I mean, if we have to put energy, the most energy we have to put is making sure that the players that we have with us are happy, they feel valued, they feel very much part of what we are doing, they feel important.

“And then the rest of the necessities, we can look, especially in our academy first and then if we cannot do that, elsewhere.

“Myles has played a lot, and Ethan has played a lot, I think. He started a few days ago against Everton away.

“I mean, this is the Premier League, and we are talking about 17, 18-year-old kids that never played professional football, playing that much football. I’m very happy because they deserve it (to play) and they will continue to play.”