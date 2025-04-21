Tribal Football
Nwaneri delighted for "top, top player" Butler-Oyedeji after Arsenal debut

Nwaneri delighted for "top, top player" Butler-Oyedeji after Arsenal debut
ČTK / AP / David Klein
Ethan Nwaneri was delighted for Nathan Butler-Oyedeji after he made his senior Arsenal debut on Sunday.

Nwaneri struck in Arsenal's 4-0 win at Ipswich, with former academy teammate Butler-Oyedeji making his debut as a late second-half substitute.

Nwaneri said of the young striker: "Nathan's a top, top player.

"So sharp, his finishing is so good, so he deserves it. I'm so happy to see him out there on the pitch. It's someone I've played with for the last few years in the academy, so it was so good to see him out there."

Nwaneri, meanwhile, said of his goal, "I'm very happy with the amount of goals I've scored this season.

"I think that's what I can bring to the team. I can bring goals and assists, I've been able to display that, so I'm happy."

