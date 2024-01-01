Nuno talks up Andersen's new role at Forest and Sels' fantastic performance

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has opened up on Elliot Anderson’s versatility and how Matz Sels' stunning saves kept the side alive against Crystal Palace.

Nuno was forced to watch from the stands as he served the first of a three-match touchline ban but was able to comment on his team's excellent performance as they beat the Eagles 1-0 at home.

He raised Anderson's performance, who replaced the suspended Morgan Gibbs-White in an attacking midfield role.

Nuno said, “He is a very versatile player. In terms of midfield, he can do that position in front of the two, he can play as a midfielder, he can play wide. He has been playing in many positions for us this season - left side, right side - and always with good performances.

“He is a very young player with a lot of progressing, but the talent is there. You saw it and we are very happy with him.

“It helps having that versatility, especially when they are so young. It can only make them better.”

Sels was phenomenal throughout the night and made a number of acrobatic saves to keep a well earned clean sheet and praise from Nuno after the game.

“It says a lot about the game itself when Matz is one of your best players in the team. It shows how difficult it is to play against Palace because they are very good. They are solid, compact and don’t give you any space; they are always pressing and have so much talent up front.

“The amount of shots in the game shows both teams went for it. We are delighted Matz did a very good job and kept us in the game.”

Forest face Leicester City on Friday night in a relatively quick turnaround for Nuno’s side.