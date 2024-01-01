Nuno says Forest "cannot rush" into last minute transfers

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has stressed the importance of avoiding panic buys.

The Premier League minnows have been spending freely this summer, much like the past few campaigns.

While Santo does want new arrivals to bolster his squad, he does not want the club to make any financial mistakes either.

“It is about the profile, not about only the position,” said the Portuguese when asked if he wanted to sign a new forward.

“Individually, the position is important, but the profile is most important - can he give us more than one option and can he play in more than one position? Do we already have this kind of profile?

“It is about taking time, which we don’t have. But at the same time, it is about not making mistakes. A mistake now is the worst thing that can happen.

“We cannot rush. I truly believe that making a signing under pressure or rushing is not the best thing. We have to decide well.

“The club is operating well. We have scouting departments with the decisions we have to make. We speak a lot. Let’s see what’s going to happen.”