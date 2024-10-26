Nuno revels in "beautiful" moment for Forest fans after victory at Leicester

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says last night's win at Leicester City was for the fans.

The 3-1 win at the KPS sees Forest now sitting fifth on the Premier League table.

“It’s true, (being fifth at this stage) doesn’t mean anything. What is important now is preparing for West Ham because it is going to be very tough,” Nuno said.

“The table is not what guides us. What guides us is how we do things and how we have to now correct details, because we conceded a goal. We are going to try to continue and try to improve.

“What pleased me most was seeing our fans celebrate. Believe me, they have given us so much. To see them like that at the end of the match is what we play for.

“They should get excited and they should enjoy it. Today was a beautiful day for us as a club, to come here in this special game and play this football and win the game. Now we go back to Nottingham celebrating.

“The fans have given us so much since we arrived. Let’s not forget where we’ve come from and how hard it was. Now is the moment for them to enjoy it. We try to give back all the support they have given us since we joined.”