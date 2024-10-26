Forest's 2-goal Wood: A new era for the big centre-forward?!

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood says they deserve their fifth place on the Premier League table after victory at Leicester City on Friday night.

Wood scored twice for the 3-1 win at the King Power stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said afterwards, "It's consistency with what Nuno's been working on. We got better and better last season but we also conceded poor goals at times. I think consistency is the biggest thing. I wouldn't say it fuelled us, we conceded a lot of set-piece goals and we worked at that and we've got to keep going."

On the impact of big centre-forwards like himself and Erling Haaland, Wood continued: "We want to try to bring it back or I'll be out of a job! For a period of time, the small centre forward with a lot of pace was used but thankfully Erling has brought it back.

"I just want to keep scoring as many as I can. He's (Haaland) a very formidable man and he's probably going to score 30 goals this season. He's a very formidable man to chase."

On manager Nuno, Wood added: "He's come in and put an emphasis on putting the ball in the box. He's worked on that in the training pitch."