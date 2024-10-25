Wood happy with Forest brace in victory at Leicester

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood was delighted with his double in victory at Leicester City.

Ryan Yates had given Forest a 16th-minute lead, only for Jamie Vardy to level for the hosts. But in the second-half, Wood took over to strike twice and fire Forest into fifth place on the Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Wood later said, "It's a very nice start for myself and the team. I'm not someone who will put one in the top corner, I rely on myself and the service from my teammates and it's been great.

"Not strong words (at halftime), just about consistency and getting back to what we've been doing well in the season. He tweaked it well and we got the early goal.

"You know where the goal is, sometimes you don't need to look as a striker. Yatesy was on the edge of the box screaming for it. You know where the six-yard box is, you try to know where you are all the time as a striker. You try to get it on target at least."

On first goal, he also said: "The momentum shift was huge. It was basically all us. You have to keep going to see the game off and make it a little bit easier."

On being fifth, Wood added: "It's fantastic. We spoke about it before, it's all about accumulating as many points as possible. It's not about league position yet."