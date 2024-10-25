Winks laments Leicester "mistakes" after defeat to Forest

Leicester City midfielder Harry Winks says their mistakes helped Nottingham Forest in Friday night's 3-1 home defeat.

Ryan Yates had given Forest a 16th-minute lead, only for Jamie Vardy to level for the hosts. But in the second-half, Chris Wood took over to strike twice and fire Forest to victory.

Advertisement Advertisement

Winks later said, “First half we were excellent, we were back to how we were, we controlled the game. We made sure we were up the pitch to counter them as well when we lost the ball we made sure we were there to win ball again

"We knew we'd concede a couple of chances on the counter, which was ok because we wanted to dominate the ball. First half we were excellent, second half it was some poor errors that led to goals and them being ruthless and clinical on the counter attack."

He continued: "Individual errors caused us our own problems, it wasn't so much them with a bit of quality causing us problems it was just us but it's a bit sloppy, it happened throughout the game today.

"It’s football, it happens people make mistakes it's fine - it’s how you react. I think in the second half after we conceded the third goal I think it was a tough ask to get back into the game. It was important we tried to stay to our principles and keep trying to control and find spaces.

“It's the Premier League, you get punished if you make mistakes, us players have to take full responsibility for that we were the ones on the pitch who made mistakes but if we can try and bring that first half into every match this season, try and play like that throughout the season I think we’ll be fine. We showed how much quality we have, good players in the team but it’s just about trying to find that consistency and keep doing that throughout the match.”