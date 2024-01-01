Nuno reveals Forest duo key to Liverpool shock

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says victory at Liverpool was about stopping Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Forest stunned Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield on Saturday.

He said: “We are very happy. Many of our fans weren’t even born when we last won here, they know how hard it is to play here. We are proud of the work of the players, they worked very hard.

“Overall we knew how hard it was going to be today and it was about taking our chance at the right moment and we did that. At half-time we were trying to correct some things that we saw. (Virgil) van Dijk was breaking into spaces too many times.”

Nuno was delighted with Alex Moreno's work on Salah: “Alex had a hard task going one-v-one up against Salah but I think he did well. But when he finished he was really tired!

“James (Ward-Prowse), he pretty well managed the game, holding his position, he has great knowledge of the game. Now we are in the process of giving him the idea of the team but he understands it very well.”