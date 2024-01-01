Tribal Football
Nuno left "very pleased" as Forest win at Southampton
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was left pleased with victory at Southampton.

Morgan Gibbs-White struck for Forest's 1-0 win.

Nuno said: "Very pleased, I think we played a good game. First half we were on top of the game. Southampton had a spell in the second half, of course, they are at home.

"We played well, we were really dominant. We knew the game was 90 minutes so we didn't get desperate. I felt we were able to reach the goal.

"We started it really well. We are asking and demanding a lot from the players but they are giving good answers. We did right to control the game and control the ideas of Southampton to get in charge of the game.

"Like I said, I think we are asking a lot of things from the players and Morgan is one of them. He can give many days like this.

"It's not about the points now. We cannot get over the moon because we have a game on Wednesday so we are preparing for the next one."

