Nuno happy with "unbeaten" start to the season as Forest try and avoid relegation

Nottingham Forest are pushing to avoid being in another relegation battle this term.

The City Ground club worked hard to improve their squad in the summer transfer window.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been emphasizing a change in mentality, as evidenced by defender Nico Williams.

“We're still unbeaten. We're at the stage now where we're disappointed to only get a point,” the Wales international stated after a 1-1 draw against Wolves.

“Our aim now is to go into games hoping to get three points which is a massive improvement on last season, when we could easily drop points.

"This season we're aiming to keep taking points and we're not losing games. Now we can go away for the internationals, clear our minds, and come back re-focussed for our next game when we're back.

"Being unbeaten after three games is an improvement, and that's all we can do. Each game, each season, we've got to keep improving. We're disappointed not to get the three points but it's not the end of the world.”