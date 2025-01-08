Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Valverde convinced of Athletic Bilbao chances against Barcelona in Supercopa
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement

Forest desperate to hand new contract to Murillo despite interest from Real Madrid

Ansser Sadiq
Forest desperate to hand new contract to Murillo despite interest from Real Madrid
Forest desperate to hand new contract to Murillo despite interest from Real Madrid Action Plus
Nottingham Forest are very keen to hold onto star defender Murillo this season and beyond.

The Brazilian has been a huge success under head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Linked to top clubs such as Real Madrid in the summer, Murillo chose to remain at Forest.

According to Sky Sports, Forest are keen to reward him for that loyalty and his form.

They will be offering him a new deal on vastly improved terms, compared to the first deal he signed.

His current contract doesn’t run out until 2028, which means there is no rush to conclude negotiations.

Mentions
MurilloNottinghamReal MadridPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Forest defender Donnelly agrees Dundee move
Glen Johnson: Liverpool boo-boys will drive out Alexander-Arnold - but no need to buy replacement
Real Madrid deliver official Van Dijk statement