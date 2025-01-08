Forest desperate to hand new contract to Murillo despite interest from Real Madrid

Nottingham Forest are very keen to hold onto star defender Murillo this season and beyond.

The Brazilian has been a huge success under head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

Linked to top clubs such as Real Madrid in the summer, Murillo chose to remain at Forest.

According to Sky Sports, Forest are keen to reward him for that loyalty and his form.

They will be offering him a new deal on vastly improved terms, compared to the first deal he signed.

His current contract doesn’t run out until 2028, which means there is no rush to conclude negotiations.