Nuno Espírito Santo dismisses transfer talk and says to focus on December fixtures

Nottingham Forest are not spending too much time thinking about winter arrivals.

That is the view of manager Nuno Espírito Santo, who stated that he is not focused on potential January transfer business.

Midfielders Danilo and Ibrahim Sangare are long-term absentees and may need replacing.

However, Nuno told reporters: “We don’t look at that for now.

“There is still a long time to go. We have six fixtures in December, so that’s what we have to focus on.

“I honestly believe we have a good, balanced squad. Unfortunately we have had some moments where not all the players have been available.

“When we have all of them, I think we can compete against any team.”

