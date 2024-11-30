Corinthians chief lays out sale plans for Forest, West Ham target Alberto

Corinthians chief Augusto Melo insists Yuri Alberto won't be sold in January.

The striker is a target for Nottingham Forest and West Ham.

But Melo insists there are no plans to part with Alberto next month.

"He will not leave," Melo told UOL. "He is very happy here.

“We started the year with a lot of youth players, we didn't have a squad or credibility in the market to sign players. Today, thank God, everyone wants to come to Corinthians. We are not going to get rid of anyone and the idea is to keep this squad."

