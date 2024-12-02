Anderlecht defender linked with huge January move to Forest

Anderlecht defender Moussa N’Diaye is being linked with a Premier League move.

The 22-year-old is emerging as a possible transfer target for Nottingham Forest.

The ambitious club, who are in the top half of the table this term, want to shore up their back line even further.

According to Africafoot, Senegalese left-back N’Diaye could be the one to come into the team.

City Ground recruitment staff believe that he is the ideal player for the Premier League.

He is under contract at Anderlecht until 2027 and has a value of around £1.4M, per Transfermrkt.

