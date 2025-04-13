Nuno "disappointed" after Forest defeat to Everton

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno admitted disappointment after defeat at home to Everton.

Aboulaye Doucoure struck the winner for the visitors on the day.

Nuno said afterwards: “We are disappointed. Disappointed with the performance. We were not comfortable and didn’t play good. The game didn’t flow.

“Everton caused us a lot of problems. They won the duels and the second balls. They were putting us under pressure. In terms of offensive, we didn’t create much.”

He also stated: “We didn’t anticipate it. Credit to Everton, they were physical and didn’t allow us too much time on the ball.

“But we should do much better. We are disappointed in the end with the way we conceded. If you cannot win because we didn’t play good, at least keep what you have.”

Nuno added: “We cannot get away from the fact it is a decisive moment of the season. We were not comfortable and the fans also saw the boys were struggling.

“We are in this position and we want to try to give it a go. But nobody is going to give us anything.

“This week is going to be good for us, to prepare better (for the trip to face Tottenham Hotspur on Monday week) and compete well. Hopefully.”