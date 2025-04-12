Moyes rejects Branthwaite sale claims for Everton

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Everton boss David Moyes insists losing Jarrad Branthwaite this summer isn't on his agenda.

The England defender is again in Manchester United's sights after Everton successfully resisted their attempts last summer.

But Moyes said on Friday: “You have to remember Jarrad Branthwaite has got three years left on his contract.

“You’ve got two years and a year’s option, so if anything, Everton hold all the cards regarding that player.

“I have to say also over the journey over many years that I’ve had at Everton, we’ve had to sell different players from Wayne Rooney to Mikel Arteta and Joleon Lescott.

"It’s part of being a football manager, especially at certain clubs, you have to sell on the journey to try and build as well.

"But I wouldn’t think that Jarrad is one that I would want to lose. That’s for sure.”

