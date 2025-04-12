Doucoure the hero as Everton end Forest's home streak

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored a 94th-minute winner as Everton ended Nottingham Forest’s nine-match unbeaten home run in the Premier League (PL), beating the Tricky Trees 1-0 to inflict back-to-back defeats on the hosts.

High-flying Forest returned to the City Ground after seeing a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions come to an end at Villa Park last weekend.

However, their homecoming failed to inspire them in a lacklustre first half in which neither they, or visiting Everton, asserted control as the two sides laboured their way through to the break.

The Toffees have developed a reputation as draw specialists this season with a league-high tally of 14 prior to the game.

They enjoyed the majority of possession on this occasion, but made little impact in the final third and struggled to threaten Matz Sels’ goal. A greater sense of urgency crept into the game after the restart, from which it seemed Everton would be the likelier to benefit.

James Tarkowski’s ball over the top caught Forest’s backline unaware, resulting in Sels quickly smothering the ball at the feet of Iliman Ndiaye.

It took until the final half-hour for Forest to briefly spark into life, but Morgan Gibbs-White’s snapshot was comfortably held as frustration grew amongst the home support.

With PL survival all but mathematically secured, the Toffees continued to press without fear of a sucker punch. Neco Williams’ bold block deflected a dangerous striker from Doucoure wayward, before Jack Harrison swivelled and grazed the crossbar from 12 yards.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

With neither side providing much in terms of attacking quality, a winner seemed unlikely until Everton countered from a Forest corner to dramatically steal all three points, as Doucoure retained his composure to slot in at the near post.

Defeat ramps up the pressure on Forest, as while they remain poised to claim a top-five finish that would secure UEFA Champions League qualification, a second successive winless outing offers hope to the chasing pack. Visitors Everton leapfrog Tottenham with a first win since mid-February, moving level on points with Manchester United as a result.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Abdoulaye Doucoure (Everton)

