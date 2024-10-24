Tribal Football
Most Read
RB Leipzig make recall decision on Spurs attacker Werner
Bayern Munich midfielder Kimmich: Barcelona? Nothing can be ruled out...
STUNNER! Simeone eyeing Atletico Madrid exit for...
Man Utd reps meet with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Nunes in Sparta Prague rout

Ansser Sadiq
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Nunes in Sparta Prague rout
Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Nunes in Sparta Prague routProfimedia
Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes deserves more minutes in the first team.

That is the view of manager Pep Guardiola, who has spoken about Nunes in glowing terms this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Portuguese midfielder put in a good display for City in a 5-0 win over Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

“(He was) really good -  when he scored a goal, you can see how happy his team-mates are. He is incredibly beloved and he is a lovely guy,” Guardiola said.

“He has a specific quality. In transitions, he is as fast as Erling (Haaland). When he runs for 30-40 metres, no one can stop him.

“He has a special quality that we don’t have. That’s why we need him and he can play in many roles.

“The only problem he has is one, his manager doesn’t give him the minutes he deserves. He’s ready always and he can help us.

“With the circumstances we have now, with 15 players plus goalkeepers available, it’s important to have him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester CitySparta PragueChampions LeagueNunes Matheus Luiz
Related Articles
Man City coach Wilkinson delighted with UYL win against Sparta Prague
Haaland lights up Euro night (& eases Pep frustration) as Man City chiefs still battle to fill Etihad
Man City boss Guardiola hails 2-goal Haaland: Just unbelievable