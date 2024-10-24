Man City boss Guardiola delighted with Nunes in Sparta Prague rout

Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes deserves more minutes in the first team.

That is the view of manager Pep Guardiola, who has spoken about Nunes in glowing terms this week.

The Portuguese midfielder put in a good display for City in a 5-0 win over Sparta Prague on Wednesday.

“(He was) really good - when he scored a goal, you can see how happy his team-mates are. He is incredibly beloved and he is a lovely guy,” Guardiola said.

“He has a specific quality. In transitions, he is as fast as Erling (Haaland). When he runs for 30-40 metres, no one can stop him.

“He has a special quality that we don’t have. That’s why we need him and he can play in many roles.

“The only problem he has is one, his manager doesn’t give him the minutes he deserves. He’s ready always and he can help us.

“With the circumstances we have now, with 15 players plus goalkeepers available, it’s important to have him.”