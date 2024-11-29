Nsasi signs his first professional contract with Fulham

Fulham have confirmed that youngster Eddy Nsasi has signed his first professional contract.

The talented 17-year-old has already been featuring for the club’s under-21 side this season.

He joined Fulham at the Foundation Phase but has already made immense progress.

After signing his deal, Eddy told fulhamfc.com: “I’m very excited and very happy to sign my pro. I started here at Under-8s, so all of that hard work has paid off.

“My targets are to continue playing with the U21s, keep progressing, keep being the best player I can be and hopefully breaking through to the First Team.”

Sean Cullen, Academy Director, added: "This is a great achievement for Eddy and his family, and a culmination of nearly 10 years' hard work for him.

"Eddy is a great character and the sort of person who is easy to get along with, however his personality changes quickly when he crosses the white line and he is a tenacious and determined defender, who enjoys the art of defending.

"Eddy has made the transition from 18s football to 21s quicker than we expected and has settled in well with the older age group, putting in some outstanding performances."

