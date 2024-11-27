Forest owner Marinakis completes 5 match ban and could return for Ipswich clash

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis has completed his 5 match ban this week and could return for the club's game against Ipswich Town on the weekend.

The Greek was not able to attend the fixtures against Crystal Palace, Leicester City, West Ham United, Newcastle and Arsenal following his actions after the 1-0 loss to Fulham back in September.

The 57-year-old was found guilty of improper conduct for spitting on the floor as the match officials walked past with the commission stating there was "no excuse" for such "an egregious display of disrespectful behaviour" that could "fuel disrespect towards match officials".

Marinakis denied the charge but his appeal was rejected after his actions were caught on video after the game.

"An Appeal Board has dismissed an appeal by Nottingham Forest's Evangelos Marinakis in relation to misconduct at their Premier League fixture on Saturday, 28 September against Fulham," said the Football Association.

"It was alleged that the behaviour of Evangelos Marinakis around the tunnel area after full-time of that match was improper. He denied this charge, but it was found proven by an independent Regulatory Commission, and a five-match stadium/ground suspension was imposed."

