Robinson on Fulham's upcoming Tottenham clash: I think we can go toe to toe with anyone

Robinson on Fulham's upcoming Tottenham clash: I think we go toe to toe with anyone

Fulham defender Antonee Robinson has spoken ahead of this weekend's game against Tottenham Hotspur and how he thinks the squad can match their quality.

With Spurs set for a tough game against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday night, Robinson believes they have the upper hand in Sunday’s derby, especially with the form the team is in at the moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

“They’re going to go into the game full of confidence,” Jedi said. “We’re going to have had a little bit longer break, us playing Saturday and not having a midweek game, they’re going to have a tough game (against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday).

“So going into it, hopefully fresh legs play a bit of a factor in our favour. If we’re on form and playing how well we can play, I think we go toe to toe with anyone.”

Manager Ange Postecoglou’s side beat champions Manchester City in their last Premier League fixture, but Robinson reveals that the squad are not worried and are ready for a fight this weekend with confidence at an all-time high.

“They’ve obviously done amazing to beat City that way, but City are in a tough moment at the minute, so we’re not going to let that dismiss our efforts, we go into it full of confidence, trying to get something.

“We’ve seen this year that they can play amazing against big teams, and there’s been teams in and around us who managed to go against them and beat them, so we know they’re not an unbeatable team by any stretch.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play