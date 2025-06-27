Nottingham Forest secure permission to increase City Ground capacity

Nottingham Forest have secured permission to increase the capacity of the City Ground.

The club's plans will see the existing Peter Taylor Stand demolished and replaced with a 10,000-seater stand, increasing the City Ground's overall capacity to 35,000.

Advertisement Advertisement

Forest's request received unaminous approval from the Rushcliffe Borough Council's planning committee on Thursday evening.

The club welcomed the ruling and said in a media statement: "We look forward to working closely with our partners on the next steps and will provide a further update in due course."

Neil Clarke, leader of Rushcliffe Borough Council, said: "Forest play such an important role in the community.

"We are proud they call Rushcliffe home. It's heartening we can support them with their aspirations."