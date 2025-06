Nottingham Forest defender Andrew Omobamidele has signed permanently with Strasbourg.

Omobamidele spent the second-half of last season on-loan with the Ligue 1 club.

He played 11 times for Strasbourg after making the switch to France in the January transfer window.

Strasbourg have secured the defender to a deal to 2029.

Omobamidele is the first Irishman to play for the French club.