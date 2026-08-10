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Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis sues Crystal Palace over banner

Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis
Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos MarinakisREUTERS / Louisa Gouliamaki

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis on Monday sued Premier League rivals Crystal Palace for libel at London's High Court, with media reports saying the lawsuit was over a banner displayed by supporters at a match last season.

Greek shipping magnate Marinakis filed the case at the High Court against CPFC Limited and "Persons Unknown". The Lawyer reported that the case related to a provocative banner held by Palace supporters at the home game against Forest last August.

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Marinakis was the target of Palace fans' ire after the London side were demoted from that season's Europa League to the Conference League for breaching UEFA multi-club ownership rules, with Forest taking their place in the second-tier competition.

The banner showed Marinakis holding what appeared to be a gun to the head of midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, with a speech bubble which read: "Mr Marinakis is not involved in blackmail, match-fixing, drug trafficking or corruption."

Marinakis, who acquired Nottingham Forest in 2017 and also owns Greek side Olympiacos, has repeatedly denied allegations involving match-fixing, corruption and other illicit activities.

His lawyers and Palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit filed on Monday.

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