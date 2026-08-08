Premier League duo Everton and Crystal Palace have reportedly held talks over a potential swap deal including Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 25, only joined Crystal Palace from Tottenham for a reported £35 million in January, but has failed to score a single goal in his 26 games.

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McNeil, 26, on the other hand, has fallen down the pecking order at Everton and is understood to be keen on a move away for more regular action.

According to The Times, both Palace and Everton may have come up with a solution as they book consider a sensational swap deal.

While such deals are often suggested, there hasn’t been a straight swap deal between Premier League clubs since Alexis Sanchez & Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2018.