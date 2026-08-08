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Everton and Crystal Palace hold shock talks over McNeil and Johnson swap deal

Everton and Crystal Palace hold shock talks over McNeil and Johnson swap deal
Everton and Crystal Palace hold shock talks over McNeil and Johnson swap dealNews Images, News Images LTD / Alamy / Profimedia

Premier League duo Everton and Crystal Palace have reportedly held talks over a potential swap deal including Dwight McNeil and Brennan Johnson.

Johnson, 25, only joined Crystal Palace from Tottenham for a reported £35 million in January, but has failed to score a single goal in his 26 games.

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McNeil, 26, on the other hand, has fallen down the pecking order at Everton and is understood to be keen on a move away for more regular action.

According to The Times, both Palace and Everton may have come up with a solution as they book consider a sensational swap deal.

While such deals are often suggested, there hasn’t been a straight swap deal between Premier League clubs since Alexis Sanchez & Henrikh Mkhitaryan in 2018.

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Premier LeagueBrennan JohnsonDwight McNeilCrystal PalaceEvertonFootball transfers