Nottingham Forest midfielder Anderson makes final international decision

Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson has pledged his international future to England.

Anderson is currently with England at the U21 Euros and while he can still play for Scotland at senior level, the midfielder says he now is committed to the Three Lions.

He said: “I appreciate Scotland because I was there through the younger ages. But I decided that I wanted to stick with England. All my focus is on England.

“I believe I can get to the senior team. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing and try and get on his (coach Thomas Tuchel's) radar.

“Getting in the first team is something all the lads will be setting their sights on. In games like tomorrow and at club level, you’ve got to do your best to get in.

“I try and get fans off their seats and will do everything for the team. I work hard all game and fight for the team.

“I do like getting forward in the eight position and trying to get into the box and score goals. I enjoy the six as well because you get more of the ball and feel you have more control. They both bring good things out of my game.

“With the double pivot we play, it allows a six to join the attack, which I like doing. I’ll be trying to get in the World Cup squad, that’s for sure.”