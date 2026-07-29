Nottingham Forest join Liam Delap transfer chase

Chelsea striker Liam Delap could be on the move this summer with several Premier League clubs reportedly tracking him.

Delap made a £30M transfer switch to Stamford Bridge ahead of the 2025/26 season, after Ipswich Town's relegation at the end of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign, where he scored 12 goals in a strong debut top-flight campaign at Portman Road.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, he struggled to break into Enzo Maresca or Liam Rosenior's plans, with Joao Pedro ahead of him in the pecking alongside Cole Palmer and Pedro Neto.

The 21-year-old managed just one EPL goal across the full campaign, and Chelsea are ready to sell, as Everton reportedly plan an offer.

Chelsea will want to recoup as much of the £30M they paid to land him from Ipswich last year and some sources claim they are pushing for a £40M fee.

That is likely to be above Everton's allotted budget for a new striker, and Telegraph Sport believe that could open the door for rivals Nottingham Forest, as Oliver Glasner continues his revamp at the City Ground.

The Austrian is targeting several new faces in his squad, and has only made free transfers so far, with his own spending power boosted by the £116M sale of Elliot Anderson to Manchester City.