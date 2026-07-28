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Nicolas Jackson wanted by Aston Villa but a loan deal is impossible this summer

Nicolas Jackson wanted by Aston Villa but a loan deal is impossible this summer
Nicolas Jackson wanted by Aston Villa but a loan deal is impossible this summerČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Christian Schroedter

Aston Villa are keen on signing Nicolas Jackson but a loan deal will not happen.

The Chelsea squad is crowned in attack with João Pedro, Liam Delap, Emmanuel Emegha and Nicolas Jackson all currently competing for a spot upfront under manager Xabi Alonso. 

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After Morgan Rogers’ British-record £117M move to Chelsea, Villa signed Alejandro Garnacho on loan as the two clubs continue to remain civil over transfer business. 

Jackson spent two years as Chelsea's first choice striker, scoring 30 times, but then fell down the pecking order under multiple managers before finding himself on loan at Bayern Munich. 

The striker is said to be open to a move to Villa Park in search of regular minutes as interest grows. However, Fabrizio Romano reported this week that any potential loan deal is impossible. 

“Aston Villa are interested in Nicolas Jackson since May, Unai Emery knows him well. But reports about possible loan are inaccurate. 

“A Premier League club can only have a maximum of one player on loan from the same PL club; Chelsea and Villa already completed Garnacho deal.” 

Jackson scored three goals in 27 appearances at Villarreal after Emery gave him his debut with the Spanish side. Emery is a fan of the striker and a deal may happen if they can open up their wallet and make a permanent offer this summer. 

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Premier LeagueNicolas JacksonEmmanuel EmeghaAlejandro GarnachoAston VillaChelseaFootball transfers

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