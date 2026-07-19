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Robson says Man City overpaid for Anderson but Man Utd should have matched their £116M bid

Robson says Man City overpaid for Anderson but Man Utd should have matched their £116M bid
Robson says Man City overpaid for Anderson but Man Utd should have matched their £116M bidZack Oaten

Manchester United icon Bryan Robson says the Red Devils should have splashed the cash on Elliot Anderson.

Anderson became the most expensive British player in history as he completed a £116m move to Manchester City from Nottingham Forest this summer. 

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The 23 year old became one of the most in-demand midfielders in the country last season and will attempt to transform City’s midfield under new manager Enzo Maresca in the new campaign. 

City are not afraid to splash the cash to land their targets and speaking to Hajper, Robson believes that the Red Devils need to do the same if they want to start lifting silverware again. 

“Did City pay too much for Anderson? You've got to pay what you've got to pay in today's game. I think all of us think he’s well overpriced but people are paying that sort of money all around the world for players like Anderson so if you want the best players, you've got to pay what the selling club are asking for. 

“I would love to have seen Anderson come to United because we are looking as if we're going to let a lot of players go this summer. The wage bill’s going to go down. They’re going to get a bit of money in. Plus they’ve got the Champions League money again. But I think Anderson will be a great player for City.” 

“When the top elite players become available now and again you've got to take the risk and go for those players. United have tried paying £60M, £80M for players who aren’t quite among that top elite and it hasn’t really worked for them.” 

Anderson will become City's first major signing of the post-Pep Guardiola era, an era where fans are eager to see if the club can still challenge for the title. 

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Champions LeagueElliot AndersonManchester CityManchester UnitedNottinghamPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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