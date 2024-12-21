Nottingham Forest climb to third with brilliant win at Brentford

Nottingham Forest produced an impressive away performance to claim a 2-0 victory over Brentford, guaranteeing them a top-four spot at Christmas while condemning the Bees to their first home defeat of the Premier League (PL) season.

After losing away to Newcastle United in the EFL Cup quarter-finals, Brentford returned to the home comforts of the Gtech Community Stadium, where they had dropped just two points in their first eight home league games.

Mikkel Damsgaard threatened to get the hosts off to the perfect start when he forced Matz Sels into action in the opening five minutes. After surviving that early scare, Forest slowly grew into the first half, with the in-form Chris Wood drawing a smart stop from Mark Flekken just past the half-hour mark.

The Brentford shot-stopper may have been equal to Wood’s header, but there was nothing he could do to prevent Ola Aina from breaking the deadlock in the 38th minute.

The 28-year-old guided home a first-time finish after meeting a low cross from fellow wing-back Neco Williams, giving the visitors a half-time lead for the first time in a Premier League away game this season.

After carrying momentum into the break, Forest required just six second-half minutes to double their advantage following a defensive error. Anthony Elanga pounced on Keane Lewis-Potter’s poor control, before driving across the box to create the angle to slot a precise shot into the bottom corner.

With Brentford’s unbeaten home record on the line, Ajer threatened to pull a goal back just after the hour mark, only to see his driven strike kept out by Sels’ lightning reflexes.

Unfortunately for the home faithful, there was to be no late fightback, as the sturdy Forest defence saw out the contest to wrap up a third consecutive victory.

The visitors move up to third spot ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Crystal Palace, while Brentford drop to 12th place following their first-ever PL defeat against Forest.