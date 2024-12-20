Franks says Brentford are "very confident" ahead of Forest despite poor away form

Head coach Thomas Frank remains confident Brentford will be able to continue their great home form.

The Bees have been miserable away from home in all competitions this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, their home form has been equally outstanding, keeping them in the top half of the table.

“First and foremost we are not the only team in the world that play Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday, and we did it many times before in the Championship,” said the Bees boss, as they prepare to host Nottingham Forest.

“I’m talking about the optimal preparation that gives you the best opportunities to compete in both competitions.

“We were the team with the least turnaround in hours, game-to-game; 140 hours. Newcastle is 168, Liverpool 193. That means something for recovery.

“No complaints, it is what it is. We wanted to do our best to compete. I got all the information from where I tried to pick a team where we could compete Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday.

“When we went into the Sunday game, we were still trying to best the team and three days later we lost three players. That is the balance I need to hit.

“We stayed up in Newcastle last night, had a good night’s sleep. There was treatment for some of the players until 1, or 2 am.

“We had breakfast and a meeting this morning at 8 am and left at 10.30. Another meeting with the players and recovery in the afternoon, and another meeting tomorrow to try to nail the final plan.

“It’s much easier when you win! Then there would have been no problem. But I’m very confident we will go out and perform on Saturday.”