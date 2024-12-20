Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Gimenez given the green light to leave Feyenoord and join Forest by his father
Action Plus
Nottingham Forest have been given the go ahead to make a winter transfer move.

The City Ground club are continuing to invest in their squad, as they sit in a top-four position in the Premier League.

Per Mexico’s Record, Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez could be in line for a winter move to the club.

His dad, Christian Gimenez, has told the outlet: "I think there was already some monitoring by some teams about Santiago, but I don't really know if he's going to come, but there is monitoring. 

Santi has been at the club for two and a half years, the club is open to listening to if there is an offer, but well, we have to stay calm.

“The market is going to move a little, hopefully it can happen, if not, Santi is very happy at Feyenoord, but yes, the idea is that he can leave.”

