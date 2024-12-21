Forest winger Elanga: Leaving Man Utd was right decision

Anthony Elanga says he feels justified in his decision to join Nottingham Forest.

The Sweden winger left Manchester United for Forest 18 months ago.

He told The Athletic: "I made the right decision, 100 percent. I haven't really talked about it here, but at the time at United I was very young and I came into a team that was struggling.

"Yes, I had the idea that 'I play for Manchester United'. But I also never felt like I was getting better. I played for the cause when I got the opportunity from the bench.

"Coming to Forest was so big for me, because suddenly I was regularly playing 90 minutes, while having the opportunity to develop. When I played, I felt like I had a purpose: like I was playing and improving in the process.

"That was the biggest change for me. I feel like I know the league inside out now, because I've had the chance to learn. I have no regrets, because I enjoy playing great football with this team. We are in a really good place at the moment."