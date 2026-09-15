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Nottingham Forest chase Irish sensation ahead of 2027 deal

Nottingham Forest's City Ground.
Nottingham Forest's City Ground.Profimedia

Nottingham Forest are on course to sign Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Noonan in January on a free transfer.

Noonan is expected to fly to the UK in the coming days to complete a medical with the Premier League club only required to pay training compensation to the League of Ireland side.

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The 18-year-old had previously been linked to a move to German side Hoffenheim with Dutch giants Ajax and Portuguese heavyweights Benfica also expressing an interest in him.

Noonan joined Rovers in January 2025 and a month later he became the youngest ever scorer in UEFA Conference League history with a strike against Norwegian side Molde.

His profile has continued to rise from there, after winning the Irish top-flight title in 2025, as a first team regular for the Dublin-based outfit.

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Michael NoonanNottinghamShamrock RoversPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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