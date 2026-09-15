Nottingham Forest chase Irish sensation ahead of 2027 deal

Nottingham Forest are on course to sign Shamrock Rovers striker Michael Noonan in January on a free transfer.

Noonan is expected to fly to the UK in the coming days to complete a medical with the Premier League club only required to pay training compensation to the League of Ireland side.

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The 18-year-old had previously been linked to a move to German side Hoffenheim with Dutch giants Ajax and Portuguese heavyweights Benfica also expressing an interest in him.

Noonan joined Rovers in January 2025 and a month later he became the youngest ever scorer in UEFA Conference League history with a strike against Norwegian side Molde.

His profile has continued to rise from there, after winning the Irish top-flight title in 2025, as a first team regular for the Dublin-based outfit.