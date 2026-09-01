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Nottingham Forest see £25m bid for Liverpool youngster Nyoni rejected

Liverpool turn down Nottingham Forest offer for Trey Nyoni
Liverpool turn down Nottingham Forest offer for Trey NyoniREUTERS

Liverpool have reportedly rejected an offer from Nottingham Forest for young midfielder Trey Nyoni.

Oliver Glasner’s side are yet to sign a replacement for Elliot Anderson, who joined Manchester City for a then-record £116 million earlier in the summer.

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Forest had made a £40 million offer for Everton’s Harrison Armstrong, but it was rejected after backlash from Toffees fans.

Now, according to journalist Paul Joyce, Forest have turned their attention to Liverpool youngster Nyoni.

It’s understood that Forest made an offer of £25 million, plus £5 million in add-ons for the midfielder, but Liverpool turned them down.

Nyoni is highly rated at Anfield and is seen as a ‘valued member’ on Andoni Iraola’s squad going into the 2026-27 season.

Iraola brought Nyoni off the bench for the final 13 minutes of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Forest on Saturday, August 29th.

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