Nottingham Forest boss Nuno pleased handling Southampton fight-back

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was pleased with his players after their 3-2 win against Southampton.

Nuno was happy with the way they handled Southampton's second-half fight-back.

He said, "We knew it was going to be tough, they compete very well. This league is very competitive and any team can win any game. That is a warning.

"We had chances to kill the game. Aina's moment was important because we were not able to kill the game.

"The game had a lot of stoppages in the second half. Both teams couldn't flow. That is always an advantage for the team who wants to come back in the game.

"We have to compete well for the 90 minutes. The team is managing the momentum of the game better. The second half was really strange with stoppages, VAR, disallowed goal. The crowd didn't get the rhythm of the game.

"There is always pressure in football. Southampton had pressure but a different one. The game against Liverpool was very demanding on us with focus and intensity. We have to prepare well for Bournemouth. They played very well yesterday."