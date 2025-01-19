Tribal Football
Most Read
Kelleher prepares to leave Liverpool
Man Utd and Malacia reach transfer agreement
Borussia Dortmund make offer to Man Utd outcast Rashford
Rashford, Dwaine & Man Utd: How the No10's escape route has just dropped in his lap

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno pleased handling Southampton fight-back

Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno pleased handling Southampton fight-back
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno pleased handling Southampton fight-backAction Plus
Nottingham Forest boss Nuno was pleased with his players after their 3-2 win against Southampton.

Nuno was happy with the way they handled Southampton's second-half fight-back.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "We knew it was going to be tough, they compete very well. This league is very competitive and any team can win any game. That is a warning.

"We had chances to kill the game. Aina's moment was important because we were not able to kill the game.

"The game had a lot of stoppages in the second half. Both teams couldn't flow. That is always an advantage for the team who wants to come back in the game.

"We have to compete well for the 90 minutes. The team is managing the momentum of the game better. The second half was really strange with stoppages, VAR, disallowed goal. The crowd didn't get the rhythm of the game.

"There is always pressure in football. Southampton had pressure but a different one. The game against Liverpool was very demanding on us with focus and intensity. We have to prepare well for Bournemouth. They played very well yesterday."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSouthamptonNottingham
Related Articles
Southampton defender Bednarek on Forest defeat: I know we're a good team
Anderson happy with Forest goal: Long time coming
Nottingham Forest continue charge after downing struggling Southampton