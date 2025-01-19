Southampton defender Bednarek on Forest defeat: I know we're a good team

Southampton defender Jan Bednarek was left frustrated after their 3-2 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

Bednarek admits they paid for a poor start.

He said: "Completely opposite halves. First one was really bad and the second was really good. We were really close to getting something from a tough place to play. We need to learn really quickly that United in the last 15 minutes and the first 45 here was not acceptable.

"We missed intensity. The way we played was too slow. We have to learn and hopefully, we get more intense."

Asked about his goal, Bednarek added: "No, I just wanted to touch the ball because I felt like it was going off target. I just wanted to touch the ball. We had chances to get something today but it wasn't enough.

"As you can see, we are a good side but we miss consistency. We have to do it for 90 minutes and focus on those moments where we have to stick together."