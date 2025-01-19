Anderson happy with Forest goal: Long time coming

Elliot Anderson was delighted scoring in Nottingham Forest's victory over Southampton.

Forest eventually saw off Southampton 3-2 on Sunday.

Advertisement Advertisement

Anderson later said: "It's a huge three points for us. They made it really difficult but we went to the end and took the three points."

On his goal, he said: "It's been a long time coming. My first in the Premier League as well. I think a lot of the lads have been telling me to shoot more so I did and it hit the back of the net. Buzzing.

"I think they were very good and we shouldn't have conceded that first goal, it's happened but we did well to hang on.

"The gaffer said we played Liverpool midweek and Southampton today so we had to attack both games the same. Everyone will be happy with that."