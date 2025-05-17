Nottingham Forest boss Nuno delivers Awoniyi update

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno says Taiwo Awoniyi is in a positive state after two rounds of abdominal surgery this week.

The Nigeria striker was rushed to hospital on Monday for emergency surgery, after colliding with a post at the end of Sunday's 2-2 draw with Leicester City.

Awoniyi was placed into an induced coma for the second round of surgery to regulate his heart rate.

Nuno said on Friday: "He went to surgery and surgery went well, thank God.

"He is on observation now. He is recovering. We are concerned but we are positive.

"It has been very difficult on us and on everybody."