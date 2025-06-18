Arsenal holding back from Sesko offer as talks continue

Arsenal chiefs are holding back from bidding for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners have met with RBL directors and the Slovenia international's agents, but no offer has yet been made. The Gunners are unhappy with RBL's €80m valuation, with Arsenal seeking to do a deal closer to €70m.

Sky Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg is reporting: "Arsenal are currently not willing to pay the €80–100m demanded by RB Leipzig for Benjamin Sesko. There has been no official offer from Arsenal yet.

"Arsenal and the player’s camp remain in contact, but personal terms are not yet fully agreed.

"Arsenal are still monitoring Victor Gyökeres. It will be crucial to see whether he can move for the verbally agreed €60–70m, or if Sporting will demand more."