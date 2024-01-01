Norway captain Haaland apologises after rejecting reporters after thrashing

Tribal Football
Norway forward Erling Haaland posted a social media apology over the weekend.

The Manchester City striker was unable to help his national team suffer a 5-1 loss to Austria.

The result was the worst defeat of Haaland’s career as a senior professional footballer.

Haaland posted on social media post-game, having ignored reporters: “Sorry everyone, this was far too bad on my part. 

“In November, we go for six points.”

“He has every right to do that,” Fulham midfielder Sander Perge told Norwegian outlet VG about Haaland ignoring the media.

“You can feel the disappointment now. We are a team in there, we stand in ups and downs regardless. The most important thing is that we are united.”

